Lawton Veterinary Hospital’s Genevieve Fund helps pet owners in emergencies

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It could happen to anyone with a pet. You’ve always managed to give your pet the medical care they deserve, but because of unexpected circumstances, you’re faced with vet expenses that are far beyond your ability to afford them.
“Nobody expects your dog to get hit by a car," Heather Stinebiser, Lawton Veterinary Hospital. "Nobody expects a dog to jump over the fence and attack your small dog.”
“Then you’re hit with, ‘hey your dog has to be hospitalized and it’s $900’ and people immediately start crying," said Alana Buckner, Lawton Veterinary Hospital. "They don’t know what to do.”
No owner wants a pet to suffer because medical care is out of reach.
“And a lot of people say your vet should just do it for free, but unfortunately there are still supplies that are needed," said Buckner. "She’s having to pay employees to take care of your pet. The IV fluids and the medications all cost us money.”
This is where the Genevieve Fund comes in.
“With the Genevieve Fund we’re able to step in and say hey let’s give this pet a chance," said Stinebiser.
Genevieve lives at the clinic, but she was originally a humane society pet.
“The day that she got adopted their fence blew down, she got out and got hit by a car,” said Buckner. “The new family expected to take in a healthy dog and didn’t expect a $1,500 vet bill.”
Unfortunately, Genevieve was turned back over to the Humane Society. That’s when Dr. Webb at Lawton Veterinarian Hospital adopted her.
“We thought for all pets that are in the position that she is where maybe they didn’t have the funds to take care of it we should put it in her honor and she’s kind of our mascot here so we thought that would be a nice thing to do for her.”
The Genevieve Fund is only used in emergency situations. It’s not for vaccines or spays and neuters.
“They are people who take care of what needs to be taken care of yearly, but just can’t afford to take care of the unexpected,” said Stinebiser.
“And it’s only for people who help themselves,” said Buckner. "You can’t come in and say I have a pet who is sick and I have $0. You have to come up with at least half and we meet you with the other half.”
Lulu, Chico, Izzy, an Bella are just a few of the pets who were helped with the Genevieve Fund. Huxley is the latest recipient.
“He came in thinking that he had Parvo," said Stinebiser. "He actually didn’t. He had a foreign body, a rope toy and plastic in his intestinal tract.”
“It was tangled in the intestines and required surgery," said Buckner. "It was a $900 bill and the owners kind of exhausted every effort to come up with as much as they can.”
“His owners were able to cover half of his care and the other half we were able to cover with the Genevieve Fund,” said Stinebiser.
Unfortunately, when the funds are depleted they are depleted.
If you are interested in donating to help someone’s best friend you can call the vet hospital at (580)-699-PETS, drop off a donation at their location on West Gore or you can visit the website https://veterinarycarefoundation.org/donate-today/veterinary-practice/.
