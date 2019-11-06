LPD shares details on man shot in head

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A shooting Wednesday morning in Lawton sent a man to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his head.
Just after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, a man was shot in the head. Police say he is still alive. Sergeant Timothy Jenkins said residents near Northwest 38th Street and Northwest Arlington Boulevard noticed a suspicious vehicle Wednesday morning before the shooting.
"As we made contact with the witnesses, they advised they saw a vehicle that approached on the street, made some suspicious maneuvers on the street. After they made contact with the male, there was a shot fired and they took off on Gore Boulevard westbound,” Jenkins said.
Other neighbors say they didn’t see anything and were shocked to see police outside their home first thing in the morning.
“It is kind of a surprise at first. We just came out to check and see if everything is OK. We like to see if our neighborhood is good and protected. When we see stuff like this, we worry a little bit. But the cops are here, they’re taking care of the situation so we’re really happy they respond so quickly,” said Gregory Turrieta.
”It’s kind of scary because it could have happened at anybody’s house. Like, he said, this street is super quiet. We have a lot of cars coming down because people are trying to get off the main road but other than that nothing much,” said Brandon Gongora.
Turrieta said he doesn’t see many problems in the area, but he makes sure he is prepared if something like this happens.
"I protect my house from unlawful people. I stay protected 100 percent. I think stuff like this is going to happen, especially with how things are now. We just have to stay protected and watch each other’s backs,” Turrieta said.
Jenkins said they are still piecing together what happened, and witness statements are a big part of that process.
"When we get on scene, most the time it’s reactive and we’re trying to piece together exactly what occurred. The people that were out, the cars that were driving by, we depend on their statements, we depend on their information. If they saw anything or heard anything, definitely give us a call. You can always call Crimestoppers, 355-INFO, you can remain anonymous you don’t even have to see a police officer or talk to somebody,” Jenkins said.
