Oklahoma man pleads guilty to murder-for-hire plot

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - A 70-year-old Oklahoma man has pleaded guilty to attempting to hire someone to kill the boyfriend of a woman he was having a sexual relationship with.
Vernon Wayne Brock, of Alva, was arrested in April by federal authorities and the Woods County Sheriffs Department.
According to officials, Brock and a Kansas man were partners in an Oklahoma vape shop. Brock contacted the man and told him he wanted him to setup the murder of the boyfriend because a former employee refused to continue the relationship with Brock.
Brock offered to pay his business partner $5,000 and identified the victim by sending a picture and saying “that’s the guy we want dead.”
The partner contacted authorities and cooperated throughout the investigation. Federal authorities were involved because the transaction crossed state lines.
Brock faces up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
