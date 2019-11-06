‘People, Not Politicians’ held town hall to discuss ballot petition

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An organization that wants to push back against gerrymandering in Oklahoma was in Lawton Tuesday night.
"People, Not Politicians" held a town hall meeting to discuss their newly filed ballot petition.
They want the state to form a bipartisan commission of citizens to oversee the redrawing of district lines.
They aim to take that power out of the hands of the politicians.
“The system right now happens behind closed doors, with politicians and special interests drawing those lines in a way that benefits them. We think those districts, because they represent us, should be drawn in a way that actually represents the people of Oklahoma," said executive director of People, Not Politicians, Andy Moore.
This is the second of ten planned town hall meetings the group will hold on the issue.
They have more information on their efforts online at https://www.peoplenotpoliticians.org/
