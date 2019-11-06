West Lawton shooting leaves at least one victim injured

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating an incident which left at least one victim with a gunshot wound.
Emergency responders were called to the scene near 38th and Arlington on the west side of the city just before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Early reports said the victim was shot in the head, we are working to confirm that with Lawton police.
The victim was transported to the hospital “emergency status” by EMS crews.
A crime scene was established by officers and they have begun gathering details about what took place.
We are waiting to hear if a suspect is still being sought and an update on the status of the victim.
You can count on us to keep you updated as more information is released.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.