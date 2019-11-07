Altus Air Force Base unveils new Boom Instructor Platform

ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. (TNN) - Altus Air Force Base has unveiled a brand new Boom Instructor Platform.
The KC-135 platform was created in order to reduce neck and back injuries boom operators experience in their daily work.
The idea was first proposed in 2017, and submitted to the "Air Force Spark Tank".
The program gives airmen around the world a chance to develop and present ideas to improve Air Force life.
The Boom platform was the winner of that competition in 2018, and was funded by the Air Force.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.