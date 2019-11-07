Carnegie man charged with murder by federal grand jury

CARNEGIE, Okla. (TNN) - A federal grand jury has charged a Carnegie man with premeditated murder in connection to a 2018 homicide.
Isaiah Whitefox Redbird, 34, was indicted by a federal grand jury in the death of Byron Tongeamah Jr. on September 11, 2018. He was also charged with assault with the intent to commit murder for striking Tongeamah’s girlfriend.
On September 12, 2018, the Chief of Police in Carnegie spotted a woman walking down the road with severe head injuries. When approached, the woman told the Chief she could not remember how she had been injured. An investigation began and Tongeamah’s body was later found at an abandoned house in Indian Country.
Witnesses told investigators they had seen Redbird near the home the night before. An investigation by the FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs led investigators to a home where Redbird allegedly tried to burn and bury his clothing after Tongeamah’s death. Redbird was arrested in Arizona on September 26, 2018 on an unrelated probation violation.
If convicted of premeditated murder he faces a mandatory life sentence. The assault charge carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.
