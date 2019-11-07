Victim identified in overnight car wreck

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - UPDATE: WFPD has identified the victim as a 22-year-old Adam Wailes.
The accident happened in the 1600 block of Midwestern Parkway around at 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
According to police, Wailes was the driving west when he lost control of his truck and struck a pedestrian.
The truck then continued sliding sideways and hit a tree on the driver’s side near the Champions Court area.
Wailes died at the scene.
A passenger in the truck was also injured.
She and the pedestrian were taken to United Regional with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing, but it’s believed that wet road conditions may have played a role in the accident.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
One person is dead after an overnight crash in Wichita Falls.
It happened at the corner of Midwestern Parkway and Champions Court just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
Wichita Falls police say the truck hit a tree.
An area of Midwestern Parkway was partially blocked off during the night as they re-routed drivers until the wreck could be cleared.
Police say two other people were sent to United Regional with unknown injuries.
Police are investigating if weather played a part in the accident.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.