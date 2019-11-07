Victim identified in overnight car wreck

A passenger and pedestrian were also injured in the accident

One person is dead following an overnight wreck in the Falls (Source: Mason Brighton)
By Angie Lankford | November 7, 2019 at 4:50 AM CST - Updated November 7 at 11:03 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - UPDATE: WFPD has identified the victim as a 22-year-old Adam Wailes.

The accident happened in the 1600 block of Midwestern Parkway around at 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to police, Wailes was the driving west when he lost control of his truck and struck a pedestrian.

The truck then continued sliding sideways and hit a tree on the driver’s side near the Champions Court area.

Wailes died at the scene.

A passenger in the truck was also injured.

She and the pedestrian were taken to United Regional with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, but it’s believed that wet road conditions may have played a role in the accident.

One person is dead after an overnight crash in Wichita Falls.

It happened at the corner of Midwestern Parkway and Champions Court just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Wichita Falls police say the truck hit a tree.

An area of Midwestern Parkway was partially blocked off during the night as they re-routed drivers until the wreck could be cleared.

Police say two other people were sent to United Regional with unknown injuries.

Police are investigating if weather played a part in the accident.

