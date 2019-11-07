FFA 4-H Friends: Austin Smith

RINGLING, Okla. (TNN) - Our FFA 4-H Friend of the Week is Austin Smith, a freshman from Ringling High School, who has raising pigs down to a science.
“Austin’s probably the hardest working 9th grader I know,” said Giohna Price, family friend.
If you take a look inside one of Austin Smith’s pig barns, you will see banners stretched along the walls. You will also see a list of all his awards from the past year. Some of his most notable...
“Probably my first in class at OYE and making sale at OYE with my cross gilt, and a lot of grands and reserve grands at local and county,” said Smith.
Price said it has been exciting to watch Austin’s progression over the years.
“It’s been really neat because he was kind of shy at first, and then now he’s like, just grown up, and he does a really good job with talking to the judges,” said Price.
Every day is a full day for Smith.
“We’ll wake up at six," said Smith. "Me and my little brother will come feed the pigs in the morning. After feeding pigs I’ll go to school, and then I’ll come home from school, mess with the pigs, and do all other sorts of things we need to do around the house.”
Smith has become a pro at raising pigs. Every year, he puts in the work to teach them how to walk and hold their head high to impress the judges. He has taken some notes from other kids, but also incorporated his own method.
“I give them a marshmallow,” said Smith.
Smith’s success is proof of this phrase he lives by:
“My motto is you win at home,” said Smith. “If you’re not putting in the time and effort in your pigs, then you’re not going to win on show day.”
While Smith is the one spending the most time with his show pigs, he credits his family for his success.
“I’d like to thank my dad, because if it wasn’t for him, he wouldn’t have gave me this opportunity to show and be successful in what I do,” said Smith.
Smith’s goal is to win grand champion at OYE before the end of his FFA career.
