First Alert Forecast: Decreasing clouds to the north, overcast skies stick around for those to the south

Happy Thursday everyone! We’re only one day away from the weekend. Today was a bit dreary but we saw some much needed rain move through Texoma. Rain ended early and thanks to the front moving in early, we’re seeing dry air and cooler temps behind it. Throughout the evening temperatures will stay pretty uniform, in the mid 30s. Tonight, it will be cold and cloudy, as temperatures through the overnight drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Cloud cover in northern Texoma will dissipate tomorrow through the morning to afternoon, while overcast skies remain in place for counties south of the Red River. Highs tomorrow afternoon will be in the lower 50s.