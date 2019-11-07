First Alert Forecast: Decreasing clouds to the north, overcast skies stick around for those to the south

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Clouds may linger for some into Friday but the weekend is looking great!
Happy Thursday everyone! We’re only one day away from the weekend. Today was a bit dreary but we saw some much needed rain move through Texoma. Rain ended early and thanks to the front moving in early, we’re seeing dry air and cooler temps behind it. Throughout the evening temperatures will stay pretty uniform, in the mid 30s. Tonight, it will be cold and cloudy, as temperatures through the overnight drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Cloud cover in northern Texoma will dissipate tomorrow through the morning to afternoon, while overcast skies remain in place for counties south of the Red River. Highs tomorrow afternoon will be in the lower 50s.
So while Friday will start cloudy and end cloudy in some portions of Texoma, this weekend is looking very nice with plenty of sunshine, especially on Saturday!! High temperatures Saturday afternoon will be in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will be another nice day with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s as well. We will see a few more clouds build in by mid day Sunday as a cold front approaches out of the northwest. This cold front will arrive Sunday evening and bring strong winds out of the north at 15-30mph.
We’re tracking our next big cold front to move into our area! That all happens Sunday evening into Monday. It’ll be a cold day with temperatures staying in the 30s. Clearing ahead for Tuesday, trending mostly sunny as the afternoon goes on. Highs in the upper 30s. Wednesday is trending mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s. Thursday, mostly sunny and highs in the lower to mid 50s.
Have a great Thursday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.