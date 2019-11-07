LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
We are still tracking scattered rain activity throughout Texoma. Rain showers will likley move out a little sooner today, as the cold front arrives ahead of schedule bringing lots of dry air in behind it. Along with the dry air, we are seeing strong winds out of the north at 15-30mph with gusts up to 40mph. Temperatures this morning will continue to drop through 9AM before warming gradually into the lower 40s this afternoon.
Tonight will be cold and cloudy, as temperatures through the overnight drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Cloud cover in northern Texoma will dissipate tomorrow through the morning while overcast skies remain in place for counties south of the Red River. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the lower 50s.
This weekend is looking very nice with plenty of sunshine, especially on Saturday. High temperatures Saturday afternoon will be in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will be another nice day with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s as well. We will see a few more clouds build in by mid day Sunday as a cold front approaches out of the northwest. This cold front will arrive Sunday evening and bring strong winds out of the north at 15-30mph.
Monday will be a cold day with temperatures staying in the 30s. Some wintry mix and rain is possible for portions of Texoma Monday morning due to the cold temperatures. The wintry precipitation looks to have little to no impact. Cold temperatures will stick around through next Wednesday.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.