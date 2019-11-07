Grandfield 4-H students honor veterans

GRANDFIELD, Okla. (TNN) - Members of Grandfield 4-H honored veterans Wednesday by hand-delivering them flags and personal notes.
The group then gathered at the local cemetery to honor the fallen veterans with a special remembrance ceremony, and placed flags on their graves.
This project started several years ago with just one single flag, and one organizer says it’s been incredible to witness the growth, and see these 4-H members really understand the importance of our veterans.
“These kids are awesome, and I can not thank them enough. I know they are learning the pride of the USA, and what the men in our armed forces do for them," said Vicky Colyer, wife of veteran.
Colyer says this wasn’t just a 4-H event, but an opportunity for the entire community to show their support of the living, and fallen soldiers in Southwest Oklahoma.
