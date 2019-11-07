Oklahoma to issue real IDs starting in May

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Governor Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday that the state will be Real ID compliant next year.
Starting next October, Oklahomans will need a Real ID or other acceptable form of ID to board a commercial flight at any US airport.
Wednesady, Governor Stitt announced that the state should be issuing Real IDs starting in May.
“In May of 2020, so next May, we will be ready to start issuing these driver’s licenses with a gold star on them," said Governor Stitt.
Oklahoma has not been Real ID compliant, but the Department of Homeland Security has granted the state an extension for the past few years.
Another extension request was approved back in August that is good until next October.
Officials say to get a Real ID, people will have to show several forms of ID including birth certificate, social security card and utility bills.
