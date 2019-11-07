Salvation Army accepting donations through technology

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign will begin this month with new ways to make donations using technology.
It is as easy as holding your phone up to the Salvation Army’s brand new QR codes you will soon see on the Red Kettle Stands around Lawton.
“We’re looking forward to seeing what happens, how well it’s accepted,” said Major David Robinson, with the Lawton Salvation Army.
The new option makes it even easier to donate, especially for those who do not carry around cash.
You will have to have Apple Pay or Google Pay downloaded on your phone and linked to your debit or credit card. Then, it is as simple as walking up to the stand and scanning the QR code.
“It will take them to a site and they can make a $5, $10, $25, or they can choose to make their own decision on how much to give and click on that and it automatically comes to this location,” said Major David Robinson.
You can also donate through Amazon.
“They even have Alexa," said Major Joanna Robinson, with the Lawton Salvation Army. "I want to donate to the Salvation Army and it’ll pull it up and I thought man, it’s just amazing how technology is these days.”
This year, the Salvation Army will have fewer days to ring bells at local Walmarts, per the retail giant’s policy. So, they are hoping this tech addition will help make up the difference.
“This is our one fundraiser for the year that we’re out ringing the bells and it’s just so important to the whole year for us, everything that we do," said Major David Robinson. "This one fundraiser time is so important.”
The Red Kettles will go out on November 18th at many locations around Lawton, like Hobby Lobby, Central Mall and all Country Marts. The kettles will be set up outside of all Lawton Walmarts the day after Thanksgiving.
