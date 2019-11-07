UPDATE: LPD confirms victim’s death after Wednesday shooting, identity released

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department says the victim of Wednesday’s shooting in west Lawton has died.
The victim has been identified as Tariq Jackson.
On Wednesday around 10:30 a.m., Jackson was shot in the head near 38th and Arlington. Jackson was transported to the hospital where doctor’s attempted to save his life but were ultimately unsuccessful.
Authorities are now investigating the incident as a homicide. Police say they are searching for the suspect(s) in the shooting.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.