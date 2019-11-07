Ward 3 City Council candidates prepare for run-off election

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Beginning Thursday, voters in Lawton can begin early voting for their Ward 3 City Councilor.
Linda Chapman led votes in the primary election, receiving 46 percent, followed by Caleb Davis’ 30.
Since the primary, both candidates said this winning this election has been their main focus.
Both Linda Chapman and Caleb Davis will see their names on the ballot for a second time in two months, and they said the message they want voters to know going into the run off remains the same.
“It’s not rocket science, you talk abut economic development, high paying jobs, these companies are looking for a town that takes care of itself. Fix the roads, cut the wasteful spending. That’s what I’ve been preaching for two and half years, I’ve got a track record of getting things done," said Caleb Davis.
“The ultimate goal is what is best for Lawton. Is that matching our vision and our mission for the city? If it does, let’s start working on, and if it doesn’t we need to take a second look." said Linda Chapman.
Chapman said primary election was a whirlwind for her team, and after a few weeks of rest, they got back to the campaign grindstone.
“I’ve tried to knock on doors of Ward 3 citizens, I’ve spoken at several different functions, just trying to keep my campaign in a very positive mode,” said Chapman.
After Davis came in second by close to 100 votes, he said his campaign jumped into overdrive.
“The campaign has geared up, because as fall has moved in, I’ve had more time to get the message out. I’ve talked to hundreds of people the last few weeks, and the support has been overwhelming,” said Davis.
With only 575 total votes cast back in September, the candidates are pushing the people of Ward 3 to get out and have their voices heard.
“Only 575 votes out of a possible 3,000 plus registered voters,” said Chapman.
“Hopefully people get out there and vote, they know very clearly, people know what hey are voting for," said Davis.
If you want to vote for these candidates you have a few options to do so.
Early voting begins Thursday, so you can cost your vote at the courthouse either then or Friday, 8 am to 6 pm both days.
Or if you wait until Tuesday, you can vote at St Paul’s United Methodist Church, or the Calvary Assembly of God Church.
