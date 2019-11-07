Ware On C block party happening, rain or shine

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce’s monthly Ware on C block party is still set to go on Thursday even if the weather isn’t ideal.
Officials behind the event say they’ll be monitoring the weather, but plan to move vendors up to store fronts along C Avenue.
“We’ll be keeping an eye out as we see it, the rain will have passed, it will be a little windy, but we expect a good turnout, good time for activities and we’ll have hot coffee for everybody that wants to come out," said Logan Ralston, projects officer for the Lawton-Fort Sill Convention and Visitors Bureau
Ware on C is set to get underway Thursday from 5:30 to 8 in the evening near 4th and C Avenue.
There will be a corn hole tournament, music and free line dancing classes in addition to vendors.
Haley, Matt and Monte will be there rain or shine.
