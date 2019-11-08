Altus police investigating shooting

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Altus police are looking into a shooting that happened Thursday night.
It’s the latest in a series of shootings that started last Friday into Sunday, where several homes and vehicles were hit.
Police say around 9:15 last night, a home on Hairston Street was hit by gunfire.
That area was also where one of the weekend shootings took place.
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
Altus police are asking anyone with information to reach out to them in regard to these shootings.
