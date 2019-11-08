Cameron students learn about programs helping inmates leave prison system

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Criminal justice students at Cameron learned about programs helping inmates leaving the prison system.
Thursday’s presentation focused on a program out of a correctional center near McCloud, which trains inmates to become licensed cosmetologists.
It also looked at the state’s high incarceration rates, and the recent commutations across Oklahoma.
“It’s good to hear about the success stories coming out of prison. Especially with women, the program disparity between men versus women is very low for women, so to hear about this is very positive," said Bethany Green, PR officer for the Criminal Justice Association.
Thursday’s speaker said it’s important for people to see that prisoners face a tough road when they leave. She said state facilities need to focus on increasing the programs offered.
