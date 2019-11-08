Cameron wraps up Veterans Resource Fair

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Thursday wrapped up Cameron University’s latest Veterans Resource Fair.
Representatives from 29 different organizations were on campus, connecting with veterans, service members and their dependents.
Organizers say the event was a success, with those attending the fair grateful for the information it provided.
“We’ve had a great turnout of individuals coming to seek out information, we’ve had people sign up for V-A healthcare that have never signed up for VA health care, so it’s just been a great day, and exciting to see people service and their lives changed and improved,” said Vicki Henson, coordinator of veterans affairs at Cameron University.
“People always talk about what our veterans do on the battlefield, but we tend to forget what happens when they leave service -- so giving them a way to adapt to civilian life is always going to be helpful," said son of veteran, Ben Kambic.
And if you missed out the resource fair, you can always call Cameron’s Office of Veterans Affairs at 580-581-2301.
