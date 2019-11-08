City of Lawton holds 2nd annual Chili Cookoff

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Dozens of local chefs went head to head today for the City of Lawton’s second annual chili cookoff.
23 different chili entries took the spotlight at City Hall, along with 12 dessert pieces!
It was $5 per bowl of chili, and $1 for dessert entries, with judges deciding who had the best.
But win or lose, all those funds are going toward the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma and their partners.
“And that really runs the gamut in terms of what we’re supporting. There’s people meeting basic needs, there’s ones that are for education, there’s partner agencies that work for health, and then income stability, just all kinds of partner agencies trying to make the community better as a whole, and so all this money will go to support them.”
The contest was hosted by the City of Lawton and Centerpoint energy.
