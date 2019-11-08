Comanche Co. tax statements on the way

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Be on the lookout for 2019 tax statements.
Those went out in the mail Thursday from the Comanche County treasurer’s office.
This year, 53,708 parcels are being sent out.
The treasurer's office began work on getting them all together Monday.
If you don't get your statement in the mail by December 1st, they say to give them a call.
The first half will be due on December 31st with the second half due March 15th, with just over 77% of the tax dollars going to schools in Comanche County.
