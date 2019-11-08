FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: get out to enjoy a nice weekend before our next cold blast arrives!

Patchy fog will be possibly early Sunday morning then expect increasing clouds throughout the day despite mild highs near 70. South winds 10-20 mph. The cold front is expected to arrive between 10PM Sunday night and 3AM Monday morning. Winds will be very strong on Veterans Day, gusting to 40 mph as temperatures fall into the 30s during the afternoon. Light rain showers or drizzle possible and it may change to a light wintry mix for a time before ending. No impacts or accumulation expected.