FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: get out to enjoy a nice weekend before our next cold blast arrives!

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A beautiful weekend is right around the corner but we are also tracking the next cold front.
Skies will continue to clear out this evening as temperatures fall into the low 40s by 9PM. Mostly clear tonight with a chance of patchy fog in western Texoma. Lows near 36. Mostly sunny tomorrow with a light southwest breeze and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Patchy fog will be possibly early Sunday morning then expect increasing clouds throughout the day despite mild highs near 70. South winds 10-20 mph. The cold front is expected to arrive between 10PM Sunday night and 3AM Monday morning. Winds will be very strong on Veterans Day, gusting to 40 mph as temperatures fall into the 30s during the afternoon. Light rain showers or drizzle possible and it may change to a light wintry mix for a time before ending. No impacts or accumulation expected.
Tuesday will also be very cold with lows in the upper teens and wind chills in the single digits during the morning. Skies will become mostly sunny but highs will only reach the upper 30s. Mostly sunny and cool weather will be the rule from Wednesday through Friday.
Have a great Friday evening and weekend!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
