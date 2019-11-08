LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
As you head out the door to start your Friday temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s. This morning we are tracking lots of cloud cover all throughout Texoma. This cloud cover will push south as we go through the morning, and then mostly sunny skies are expected for counties north of the Red River, while mostly cloudy skies will remain with counties south of the Red River. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the low to mid 50s.
Tomorrow will be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will be another nice afternoon with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. More clouds will build in during the afternoon and evening Sunday ahead of a cold front that will arrive just after midnight.
The cold front that impacts Texoma Monday morning will significantly drop temperatures. Lows Monday morning will drop into the lower 30s. We are tracking a few isolated showers and possible mixed wintry precipitation early Monday. We will not see any impacts or accumulations from the wintry precipitation.
Tuesday morning will be frigid with actual temperatures in the teens and lower 20s. Feel like temperatures will likely drop into the single digits for most places here in Texoma. Highs Tuesday will be around 38, Wednesday 48, and Thursday 52. More sunshine will build in as well for all three days.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
