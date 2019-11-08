Gov. Stitt comes to Duncan, tours two local businesses

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Governor Kevin Stitt spent the day in Duncan celebrating with two businesses that just reached some milestones.
Halliburton has now been in business for 100 years and Duncan Machine Products held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its latest expansion.
Excitement was in the air as Governor Kevin Stitt toured the two facilities.
“I told my wife it feels like Santa Clause is coming to town,” State Senator Paul Scott said.
Senator Scott said it felt amazing to show off some of the things Duncan has, like Duncan Machine Products which is a Precision Manufacturing Company. He said this brings attention to the area.
“And say we have a lot to offer here in rural Oklahoma and especially southwest Oklahoma,” Scott said.
Duncan Machine Products started in 2007 in a shop outside of Chris Billings house and has grown from there. They just completed a new building that they’re planning on moving equipment into soon.
Billings credits Governor Stitt for helping them recently break into the aerospace market.
“I met these folks, the Billings, in Paris when we were doing a commerce trip and I just wanted to be here with them and show southwest Oklahoma that we’re proud of them and that they have so many great things going for them,” Govenor Stitt said.
Billings said, from the trip to Paris, they were able to start making products from one aerospace manufacturer.
“And so of course, that makes more machines, more manpower, more building, so here we are on another long journey here. We’re looking forward to it,” Billings said.
He hopes Governor Stitt saw how hard those in southwest Oklahoma and Duncan work.
“We are here to work and we are here to do whatever it is that we need to do to grow the area. One of his missions is to make Oklahoma a top 10 state and we support that mission,” Billings said.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.