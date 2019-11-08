Heart and Soul Pet Rescue in Elgin wants to get animals adopted ahead of winter

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Heart and Soul Pet Rescue in Elgin is hoping to find families for their cats and dogs ahead of the winter months.
“If you look into the dog’s eyes, you see that they are so thankful for what we are doing and that just keeps you going,” said Conny Finch.
Conny Finch is the founder of Heart and Soul Pet Rescue, a non-profit in Elgin that has been around since 2015.
“We have just too many irresponsible pet owners that don’t chip the dog, don’t register, so if we would not take them in, take care of them, they would be somewhere in the country and we just want to help the community," said Finch.
Finch said they rescue animals, take them to the vet, and get them fixed. Every donation and adoption fee goes toward covering vet bills.
“If we ever pay it off, it’s going to be added on for the next animals. I think we are never going to be running out of animals," said Finch.
If you’re interested in meeting one of these animals you can come down here this Saturday from 1-4 p.m. to adopt or foster one of these animals.
“We have some lovely young people that come in for the meet and greet and volunteer to help clean and kitty cuddling is very important for these cats to be held, so we do adopt when we have some of the meet and greets, so that’s been really really helpful," said Vivian Hays.
“We just want to make sure that people actually know that they are not disposable. Those pets are not disposable. They have a heart, soul, they’re loving and deserve a home forever," said Finch.
The shelter is always taking donations of food, toys, and fleece blankets. For more information on the Meet and Greet taking place Saturday you can go to Heart and Soul Pet Rescue on Facebook.
