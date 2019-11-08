Lawton High tree ribboning to raise awareness for student homelessness

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Next Step Lawton and the Lawton High School Key Club teamed up Thursday to raise awareness about homelessness in the district.
They tied a ribbon around a tree ahead of a 5K Bubble Run this weekend.
It's all part of Homeless Youth Awareness Month.
The Next Step Lawton has tied ribbons on trees now at Lawton High and MacArthur, and will do the same next week at Eisenhower and Cameron University.
The Lawton High Key Club president says they want to let the homeless students in the district know they are there for them.
“We feel, and we can see it in our schools, that homelessness is a problem, and there are plenty of organizations like Next Step Lawton and McKinney Vinto that help, but we want the high school to be out here and show the students that there are other people out here who care about them," said Michael Tolbert, Lawton High School key club president.
The Stride 4 Shelter 5k Bubble Run is set to take place this Saturday at 11 in the morning at Lawton High School.
Shirts will be available for $15 each.
All proceeds will go to homeless youth in Lawton Public Schools through the McKinney-Vento and Next Step Program.
For any questions about the bubble run, you can email lawtonhighschoolkeyclub@gmail.com
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.