Police looking for driver who plowed over geese

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - At least four Canadian geese are dead and Lawton police want to find the driver responsible.
Whether it was a case of distracted driving or an intentional act, a motorist mowing down a gaggle of geese in a Lawton neighborhood is something one witness says she won't soon forget.
“It’s bar none the coldest act I’ve ever seen a human being do,” said Leah Chaffins, witness.
A woman is in disbelief after watching a car plow through a gaggle of geese Thursday morning near NW 24th St. and NW Cache Rd.
“Just to see somebody so willfully just destroy... with such disregard to life," said Chaffins. "It was just unbelievable.”
Leah Chaffins said she and her daughter were on their way to work.
“The geese were half in the road and half out, but it was enough that she had to swerve a little, not much but a little bit to get around them,” said Chaffins.
Leah says that’s when she noticed a small white car coming from the opposite direction.
“And they actually hit the gas and went right through the middle of the geese,” said Chaffins.
Video shared on Facebook shows the aftermath.
“It was horrifying," said Chaffins. "Just to see the callousness of it. The other person just gassing it and I was like why would you do that?”
A total of six geese were recovered. Four were killed while the other two were taken to Lawton’s wildlife rescue.
"It’s very rare we’ll have something to this extent. You’re talking about six Canadian geese that were blown through,” said Russell Anderson, Superintendent of Lawton Animal Welfare.
Canadian geese are a federally protected species under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. It is illegal to harm or kill these birds. If officials determine the geese were intentionally hit, the driver could face felony animal abuse charges.
“With this amount being hit this wasn’t just someone who was driving through... they purposely kept going," said Anderson. “That’s why we’re taking an extra look at this.”
Officials are first trying to track down the person responsible.
“The only thing we have right now is that it is a white car with possible damage now to the front windshield,” said Anderson.
Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at (580)-355-INFO (4636).
