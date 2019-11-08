UPDATE: Altus PD identifies shooting suspect

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Altus police have identified a suspect in a recent shooting.
We’ve been telling you about the shootings across Altus this week on 7News, with several homes and cars being damaged in the process.
A warrant has been issued for Manuel Kevin Dutra on charges of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
Police say he's responsible for a shooting on North Willard last Sunday.
He has a tattoo under his right eye that says “LIL ENE” as well as a tattoo of a roman number “XIV”, or 14, above his left eye.
He's considered armed and dangerous.
At this time, it's not clear if he's connected to any of the other recent shootings.
If you know where he may be, you’re asked to call the Altus Police Department at (580) 482-4121 or the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at (580) 482-8477. You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward
