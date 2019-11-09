Brookridge Retirement Community honors local Veterans.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Brookridge Retirement Community honored veterans today with a special celebration.
Veteran residents spoke about their time in the military -- some of their experiences dating all the way back to World War 2.
Mayor Stan Booker was there and talked about how important Veterans are to the entire Lawton community.
Brookridge’s chaplain said almost all of the men at the retirement community served in some capacity, and many of the women there were military wives.
Because of that, the center is full of people passionate about military service, and he was excited to help honor them.
“These men and women are so deserving of our honor, respect. The things we enjoy today are so much of a result of what they sacrificed for us, so it’s important to honor them,” said Jim Roberts, the center’s Chaplain.
Roberts said while days like Veterans Day and Memorial Day are great reasons to honor veterans, he wants the Lawton community to embrace them even more all year round.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.