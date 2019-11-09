Cameron continues Visiting Writers Series.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University continued it’s Visiting Writer Series with Oscar Hokeah.
Hokeah is originally from Lawton, and is currently finishing up his first novel, "Unsettled Between."
Parts of the novel actually take place in Lawton, and focuses on Kiowa and Comanche communities.
Hokeah said most of his writing is about Native American culture, and he tries to capture inter-tribal aspects of life.
“I’m excited to be reading a story that is Kiowa and Comanche centric in Lawton. In a place I grew up, capturing elements of this space and my culture that I feel are important and underrepresented," said Hokeah.
He expects his book to clear the publishing process soon, so be on the lookout for “Unsettled Between.”
