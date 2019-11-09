Comanche County 4-H hosts county wide meeting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Comanche County 4-H hosted a county wide meeting to bring members from clubs across the county together.
The meeting also provided information for those interested in becoming a 4-H member or volunteer.
In 4-H, kids complete hands-on projects in areas like health, science, agriculture and are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles.
Saturday, the project was to make a thankful pumpkin. Where kids wrote what they were thankful for and shaped it into a pumpkin. A 4-H educator said kids can take away a lot from attending these meetings.
“We have different clubs throughout the county and the meetings they hold get everybody together, have a little bit of community interaction with each other, and learn from each other and teach them a few things, life skills in particular," said Sharon Stuckey.
Those who didn’t make it out can still get information about the program by visiting their Facebook page, Comanche County Extension and 4-H.
