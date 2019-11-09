DHS receives Red Tulip Project donations

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Public Schools has finished up their Red Tulip Project, dropping off all the collected baby items off at DHS.
The project aims to help families taking care of infants born with a drug addiction.
Over the past few months, students at schools all over LPS worked to collect items to donate -- like bottles, wipes, and diapers.
The program didn’t originally involve DHS, but the founder of Red Tulip realized they would be perfect to accept the items, and make sure it went to a family who needed the extra help.
“All of a sudden, the babies are placed into emergency foster care, and usually the emergency parents don;t have the supplies on hand. That’s why we decided to supply DHS, so when they hand over a baby, they can hand over the items as well," said Kim Jones, who founded the Red Tulip Project.
While the red Tulip project may be coming to a close, DHS will still collect items for these infants born with addictions.
If you want to help, you can contact DHS to find out what items are needed.
