Duncan Community Development serves over 1,000 free Thanksgiving meals

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The Duncan Community Development’s 7th annual Thanksgiving dinner was Saturday at the Stephens County Fairgrounds.
The free dinner was made possible by generous donations from the community and the many volunteers who helped prepare and serve plates Saturday afternoon. All were invited for the dinner, and Duncan Community Development ended up feeding about 1,200 people.
“We have people from different parts of the community, north, south, east and west," said Trevin Stevenson, with Duncan Community Development. “They all come in the room together, sit down, and socialize. Some people haven’t seen each other in years. They come in and fellowship and just talk a little bit and enjoy each other’s company.”
Stevenson said DCD works all year planning this event and getting donations together.
If you would like to donate towards next year’s Thanksgiving dinner, you can drop off monetary donations at Future World Changers located at 2604 West Bois D’Arc in Duncan.
