Duncan community gathers on Main Street for Veterans Day parade

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Veterans were celebrated Saturday in Duncan for the Main Street Veterans Day Parade.
The executive director at Main Street Duncan, Destiny Ahlfenger, said Saturday’s parade had a great turnout, both in participation for the parade and for the crowd.
There were about 100 vehicles and floats in the parade, including fire departments, car clubs, tractors and more that tossed candy out to the crowd.
Ahlfenger said the parade is just one of the ways they say thank you and give back to veterans in the Duncan community.
“This is kind of our kick off," said Ahlfenger. "People have been asking what are we doing, but we like to pride ourselves in downtown Duncan to be inviting of our veterans year-round. So, we offer 10% off year-round in most of our downtown stores. Palace Theatre offers free admissions to veterans year-round, as well. So come on to downtown hopefully this weekend, but if not, any time and we will, of course, thank you for your service.”
Ahlfenger said Saturday’s parade could not have been possible without the help of many volunteers, the VFW and AMVETS.
