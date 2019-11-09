First Alert Forecast: A nice weekend ahead (11/09 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning Texoma! As you wake up on this Saturday morning, you could see some patchy fog and some frost on cars/ the grass as well. Temperatures have dipped below freezing for portions of Texoma. So while today is going to start chilly it’s not going to stay that way! As a matter of fact, today is looking to be fantastic! Any fog or frost will be gone as the sun rises this morning, at 7:01AM. Temperatures will climb into into the mid 30s by 8AM, mid 40s to lower 50s between 10AM and 11AM. After lunch temps will be in the upper 60s. Mostly sunny skies for the remainder of today with highs nearing the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds at 10 to 15mph.
Sunday is looking to be another great day as today the only difference is we’ll see cloudier skies. Patchy fog will be possibly early in the morning then expect increasing clouds throughout the day despite mild highs near 70. South winds 10-20 mph.
That big cold front we’ve been tracking is only a few days away. It’s expected to arrive between 10PM Sunday night and 3AM Monday morning. So while Monday morning is going to start pretty mild with temperatures at 7AM nearing the lower 50s, temperatures are expected to fall during the day into the 30s by the afternoon. Winds will be very strong on Veterans Day, gusting to 40 mph with sustained winds at 20 to 30mph. A light rain shower or drizzle is possible, and with temperatures in the upper levels of the atmosphere being below freezing, we may see it change to a light wintry mix for a time before ending. No impacts or accumulation expected!
Tuesday will also be very cold with lows in the upper teens and wind chills in the single digits during the morning. Skies will become mostly sunny but highs will only reach the upper 30s. Mostly sunny and cool weather will return from Wednesday through Friday. Highs during this time are trending to be in the lower to mid 50s by next weekend.
Have a great weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
