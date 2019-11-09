First Alert Forecast: A nice weekend ahead (11/09 AM)

Good morning Texoma! As you wake up on this Saturday morning, you could see some patchy fog and some frost on cars/ the grass as well. Temperatures have dipped below freezing for portions of Texoma. So while today is going to start chilly it’s not going to stay that way! As a matter of fact, today is looking to be fantastic! Any fog or frost will be gone as the sun rises this morning, at 7:01AM. Temperatures will climb into into the mid 30s by 8AM, mid 40s to lower 50s between 10AM and 11AM. After lunch temps will be in the upper 60s. Mostly sunny skies for the remainder of today with highs nearing the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds at 10 to 15mph.