Halliburton donates to Duncan High’s innovation center

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - As part of Halliburton’s 100 year anniversary, they are giving back to the community.
One of the ways they gave back was donating $150,000 to a new innovation center at Duncan High.
The money Halliburton specifically donating too went to a stem lab.
Friday, executives from Halliburton were visiting the lab to see what their money contributed too, and with Halliburton being such a key part of the community their donation will have an impact for years to come.
“Our goal was to give our high school students an opportunity to work in a way that they will work after high school rather life after high school means college for them or is directly into the workforce which in Duncan Halliburton is a huge part of our workforce here. so the kids here are truly going to be learning skills that they can do more in a career setting,” said executive director of the Duncan Public Schools Foundation, Haylee Root.
The Halliburton stem lab will sit inside the Opal Lowry Innovation center.
Opal Lowry will be recognized for their donation at a later date.
