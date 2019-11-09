Lawton Business Women holds 61st Annual Fashion Show

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Friday evening, the Lawton Business Women held their 61st Annual Fashion Show, and boy was it a good night!
There were cocktails, vendors, dinner and the best part, the fashion show!
Our own Monte Brown was up there strutting his stuff, and while we all thought he was about to take a tumble, he recovered nicely!
Friday night’s event benefited the Lawton Business Women and their mission to provide scholarships and mentorships for young ladies in the community.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.