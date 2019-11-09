Lawton nonprofit hosts 2nd annual event honoring veterans

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Veterans at the Lawton Veterans Center enjoyed the beautiful weather Saturday during the 2nd annual Celebrate Our Veterans event at their facility.
The event was put on by Lawton nonprofit, Events By Our Team.
At the event there was a car show made up of a caravan of vehicles from Cache Road Square’s coffee and cars. Inside the building their were several vendors booths the veterans could browse and shop from. Plus, there were activities for kids and their families to enjoy, like crafts and a food truck.
“We just wanted to give back to them. We wanted to celebrate Veterans Day," said Julieanna Island, with Events By Our Team. "They’re the reason that we have all of these freedoms, and so we just wanted to give back.”
From 5-6 p.m. Saturday, Events by our Team is also hosting a veterans mingle at the Lawton Veterans Center. It will give the veterans already at the center a chance to visit with other veterans in the Lawton Fort Sill community, while also enjoying a good meal that was donated by community members.
All of the proceeds from Saturday’s event will go toward the veterans angel tree, which helps purchase Christmas presents for the Lawton Veterans Center.
