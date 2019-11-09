Local kids given coats as part of Coats for Kids drive

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Local kids were given coats Thursday ahead of winter as part of the Coats for Kids drive.
That happened at Lincoln Elementary, though Lawton Real Estates Experts, who host the drive, have been giving out coats to other schools this week.
They say while they’ve given out the coats they already have, you can still donate.
“We’re going to try to continue to do this, and without your help, we won’t be able to,” said Reedy Daly, broker for Lawton Real Estate Experts. “If you want to bring in coats, we’re still accepting them, even though we have actually taken our inventory for the year, we’ve received two or three phone calls for coats from kids who need them after they’ve moved into town.”
If you’d like to donate or learn more, you can go to the Lawton Coats for Kids Southwest Oklahoma Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.