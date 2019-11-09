Silver Spoon back open for business.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Good news for hungry folks in Lawton...The Silver Spoon celebrated their grand Re-opening Friday.
The restaurant closed in April after a fire wiped out most of their kitchen and restaurant equipment.
Since closing, it was able to fulfill catering orders, but the owner says they are excited to be back in operation.
The restaurants owner anticipated are-opening sometime in September, but a few minor push backs with construction pushed that date back.
For a full rundown of their hours and menu, check out the restaurant’s Facebook page.
