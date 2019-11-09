SWOK Corvette Club donates turkeys to Lawton Food Bank

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Southwest Oklahoma Corvette Club gathered together to donate turkeys to the Lawton Food Bank.
They support the Lawton Food Bank and the Salvation Army’s Boys and Girls Club each year through fundraising efforts.
The president said he thinks they donated about 1,000 pounds of turkey.
Members from the Southwest Oklahoma Corvette Club took time to not only give to the community, but tour The Lawton Food Bank.
“I’m really proud of this club that members from all over SWOK that we have in our club and they’re very giving, and want to give back to the community. This year we donated more than we’ve ever donated both in food and financially, and our clubs to date has given over $9,000 to local charities," said Jeremy Welborn.
The Lawton Food bank also received a check of $200 from a member who is currently over seas.
