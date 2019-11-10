First Alert Forecast: (11/10 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Happy Sunday! I can not say this enough today!!! Make sure to get outside & enjoy today’s weather before the cold blast makes it way into our region later this evening!!
For this morning we’ll start off pretty mild with temperatures in the lower to mid 40s! They’ll continue to rise throughout the morning. Upper 40s by 10AM, mid 50s by 11AM. After lunchtime we’ll see the mid 60s and only continuing to rise as the afternoon goes on! Across our region we’ll see the lower to mid 70s for highs across our region. Unlike yesterday, we’ll see an increase in clouds. Partly to mostly cloudy skies for the whole day. Things change drastically come this evening.
That big cold front we’ve been tracking is knocking right on our door step. It’s expected to arrive between 10PM tonight and 3AM Monday morning. So while tomorrow morning is going to start pretty mild with temperatures at 7AM nearing the lower 50s, temperatures are expected to fall during the day into the 30s by the afternoon. Winds will be very strong on Veterans Day, gusting to 40 mph with sustained winds at 20 to 30mph. A light rain shower or drizzle is possible, and with temperatures in the upper levels of the atmosphere being below freezing, we may see it change to a light wintry mix for a time before ending. No impacts or accumulation expected!
Tuesday will also be very cold with lows in the upper teens and wind chills in the single digits during the morning. Skies will become mostly sunny but highs will only reach the upper 30s. Mostly sunny and cool weather will return from Wednesday through Friday. Highs during this time are trending to be in the lower to mid 50s by next weekend.
Have a great Sunday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
