First Alert Forecast: (11/10 AM)

That big cold front we’ve been tracking is knocking right on our door step. It’s expected to arrive between 10PM tonight and 3AM Monday morning. So while tomorrow morning is going to start pretty mild with temperatures at 7AM nearing the lower 50s, temperatures are expected to fall during the day into the 30s by the afternoon. Winds will be very strong on Veterans Day, gusting to 40 mph with sustained winds at 20 to 30mph. A light rain shower or drizzle is possible, and with temperatures in the upper levels of the atmosphere being below freezing, we may see it change to a light wintry mix for a time before ending. No impacts or accumulation expected!