Lawton VFW Post 5263 hosts free luncheon for veterans and their families

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Sunday afternoon, Lawton VFW Post 5263 held its annual free Veterans Day luncheon.
It is the post’s way of honoring veterans and their family members in the Lawton Fort Sill community.
The attendees received a homemade hot lunch and table service from a local boy scout troop. Veterans from the Lawton Veterans Center were also invited and shuttled over for the special luncheon.
The VFW Post 5263 commander, Erica Wilson-Traxler, said it is a great way to bring all who have served together to build bonds.
“It’s a great opportunity for people to meet others, because being a veteran is being part of a community," said Wilson-Traxler. "You get to meet people who are part of your community and then you get to build relationships and you get to learn about new people. So, it’s a really nice experience for everyone.”
Wilson-Traxler said they were proud to serve the hundreds who came and celebrate all they have done for our country.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.