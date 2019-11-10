OHP investigates possible drunk driving accident in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol believes alcohol might have played a role in a car accident that happened Saturday morning in Jackson County.
According to the accident report, it happened shortly after 8:00 p.m. outside of Olustee on County Road 191 just south of County Road 172.
A 28-year-old man was driving south on County Road 191 when the vehicle left the road, hit a fence and rolled over.
Officials say the driver was not wearing a seat-belt and was ejected from the vehicle. They also noted that he smelled like alcohol.
The man was airlifted to OU Medical Center and was said to be stable.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.