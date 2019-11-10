Operation Ride Home helps soldiers come home for the holidays

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Jack Daniels and the Armed Services YMCA is in their 9th year of Operation Ride Home.
Operation Ride Home sponsors travel for junior enlisted service members and their dependents to travel from their duty station back home to spend time with their families ahead of the holidays.
The executive director said this is always an exciting time for employees at the Armed Services YMCA.
“We’ve served almost 7,000 families in the nine years. A lot of excited families, and a lot of fun videos to watch of families being reunited. It really lights a fire in you and makes you really excited for them,” said Lorie Garrison.
Soldiers will have to fill out an application. It will be open from now until the end of January, or until funds run out.
“Each soldier has an allotment. Sometimes it will cover their expenses, sometimes it won’t. Of course the further you go the more expensive it is, but it certainly helps put a dent in their financial burden during the holidays in getting home so we’re happy about that," said Garrison.
A link to the application can be found on the Armed Services YMCA Facebook’s page.
