Comanche nonprofit helps build bonds between veterans and community

COMANCHE, Okla. (TNN) - A husband and wife in Comanche have created a safe space for veterans and the community to enjoy coffee and conversation.
Jason and Melissa Burns started their nonprofit, Veterans Coffee Bunker, in June.
“I’ve had this vision for a long time and shared it with my wife about having a little coffee shop that was kind of like a VFW, but with coffee," said Jason Burns.
Jason Burns said part of his inspiration came from his own 10 years of service in the Army.
“I had a hard time talking to people who weren’t veterans," said Jason Burns. “So, when I started our other ministry that we’re full time in, that’s one thing I found in our camps that we put on, is veterans like to talk to veterans. It was more comfortable. So, that’s one of the reasons why we did this.”
So, they created the bunker: A place where veterans and civilians are welcome to stop by, enjoy a coffee, play some games or just relax.
“They just come in. They’ll start sharing their stories and telling us things," said Jason Burns. "I’ve learned so much about some of these veterans and what they’ve gone through that it’s amazing to think that the different generations, we have a lot of different generations come in here and talk and come for the coffee.”
Melissa Burns said it is also a great resource for spouses.
“We will take in the whole family, because the spouses are sometimes, they’re suffering differently along with the veterans and need to know there’s a safe place to go and talk to someone that’s in the same situation as them,” said Melissa Burns.
Veterans Coffee Bunker runs entirely on donations, and sometimes out of the Burns’ pocket, but they said the experience is a blessing.
“When we see the results of what it does for others and in others, it’s been worth it,” said Melissa Burns.
The Veterans Coffee Bunker is open Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and every other Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. The Burns’ say all are welcome, veteran or not, to stop by and have a free cup of coffee and some good conversation.
You can learn more about the nonprofit by visiting their Facebook page, Veterans Coffee Bunker.
