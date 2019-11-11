FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: bitter cold wind chills tomorrow morning and slow warming this week.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Temperatures will stay below average this week despite a slow warming trend.
Cloudy this evening then becoming clear overnight but it will be very cold. Temperatures will fall into the mid 20s by 9PM and the teens by morning. Winds will slowly subside but wind chills will be bitter, falling into the single digits.
After a very cold morning, sunshine will help us get to near 40 tomorrow afternoon. Light north winds will shift to the south. Mostly sunny on Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 20s. Breezy south winds. A cold front will arrive on Thursday morning, keeping highs in the 50s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will stay in the 50s on Friday as well, despite south winds developing.
Another weather system will move through Texoma this weekend and clouds will increase on Saturday. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and lows in the mid 30s. A cold front will push through Sunday and a few showers are possible. Highs will fall into the 50s thanks to strong north winds.
Stay warm and have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
