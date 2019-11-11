FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: bitter cold wind chills tomorrow morning and slow warming this week.

After a very cold morning, sunshine will help us get to near 40 tomorrow afternoon. Light north winds will shift to the south. Mostly sunny on Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 20s. Breezy south winds. A cold front will arrive on Thursday morning, keeping highs in the 50s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will stay in the 50s on Friday as well, despite south winds developing.