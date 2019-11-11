First Alert Forecast: Good bye warm... hello cold front (11/10 PM)

That big cold front we’ve been tracking is knocking right on our door step. Right now it’s located near the panhandle of Texas/ Oklahoma. It’s expected to arrive later tonight into early Monday morning. Roughly between 10PM tonight and 3AM Monday morning. Tomorrow morning at 6AM, temperatures across Texoma are going to be in the upper 30s to upper 50s, all thanks to where that cold front begins to set up. As the cold front moves through, temperatures will fall. By 4PM, we’ll see temperatures in the low to mid 30s across our region. By 4PM, we’ll be feeling like the teens to upper 20s, all thanks to those north winds! Winds will be very strrong tomorrow. Starting overnight we’ll see sustained winds from the north 25 to 35mph. Gusts are looking to be 50+ in some regions, along with 60+ along the Wichita Mountains (all terrain driven). So because of this a Wind Advisory is posted for all of Texoma with the exception of a few western counties for all of Monday. Along with the wind advisory, keep in mind any items/ decorations that are not secured may blow away! Along with trashcans too. So just keep in mind, if you’re happens to go missing.... it may be down the street. Also something to keep in mind, if out and about tomorrow, driving conditions may be difficult because wind gusts may jolt vehicles, so be sure to use caution!!