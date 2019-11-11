LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
We are tracking some active weather for the next 24 hours with frigid temperatures, strong winds, and bitter wind chills. A strong cold front will move in out of the northwest this morning bringing with it a few isolated rain chances, possible wintry mix, and strong winds. We aren't tracking any accumulations of wintry precipitation, so expect no impacts to travel. Temperatures will continue dropping throughout the day, and should be in the mid 30s by 4 or 5PM. With the strong winds factored in, wind chills will be in the teens at that time.
Tomorrow morning will be a very cold start to the day with possible record lows. Actual temperatures will be in the mid to upper teens and lower 20s. Feel like temperatures will be well into the single digits. We will warm back up tomorrow afternoon with most places seeing highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Wednesday and Thursday will be a little warmer with high temperatures in the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies. As we wrap up the work week and head into the weekend temperatures will continue to warm. Saturday will be a nice day with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s under partly cloudy skies. Expect similar conditions for Sunday as well.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
