We are tracking some active weather for the next 24 hours with frigid temperatures, strong winds, and bitter wind chills. A strong cold front will move in out of the northwest this morning bringing with it a few isolated rain chances, possible wintry mix, and strong winds. We aren't tracking any accumulations of wintry precipitation, so expect no impacts to travel. Temperatures will continue dropping throughout the day, and should be in the mid 30s by 4 or 5PM. With the strong winds factored in, wind chills will be in the teens at that time.